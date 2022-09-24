‘I’m crushed’ - Bobby Green reveals drug test failure led to UFC 276 fight cancellation

Bobby Green has revealed the undisclosed reason that led to his fight against Jim Miller at UFC 276 being canceled.

‘King’ posted a 36-minute video to Instagram on Friday, revealing the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) notified him that he tested positive for a banned substance. The notification surprised Green because he has only used all-natural supplements, or so he thought. Upon the recommendation of a doctor on YouTube, he purchased and began consuming a supplement known as DHEA, which is on the banned substance list.

“I’m training now, I’m getting ready for my fight — I’m getting ready to fight Jim Miller,” said Green. “They called me, and go, ‘Hey, what have you been taking? You tested positive for testosterone.’ I’m like, ‘What? What?!’ In 20 years, I’ve never tested positive for anything. In 20 years of my sport. What do you mean?

“So I say, ‘Hey, come back, take all the pictures, show them all those bottles,’” continued Green. “They go, ‘Hey, it’s that one right there. DHEA. That’s a banned substance on our list, and you’re now in failure and the fight is off’. A week before the fight. I’m crushed.”

USADA has DHEA, or dehydroepiandrosterone, listed as ‘a prohibited anabolic agent in sport’. Green admitted he did not know this because he has never visited the website, where athletes can search their supplements and find out whether they are banned, both in and out of competition.

“I would never try to cheat,” said Green. “I would never try to lie to my public. I’m against drugs, I’m against PEDs. I would never even think about those things. I’ve never even looked at the site to know what is banned and what is not. I don’t give a f—k because I don’t pay attention to drugs. That’s not my issue.”

Though disappointed with the failure — a first in his professional career — Green admitted wrongdoing and apologized to those affected by it.

“I do want to let you guys know that it’s not USADA’s fault, it’s my fault,” said Green. “I’ve taken wrong in this. I f—kid up and I take responsibility. I was a jackass. I’m the one that made the mistake. I take all responsibility.”

The agency has not yet released a statement on Green, so the length of his suspension is unknown.

Green has not fought since suffering a first-round TKO loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC Vegas 49 this past February.