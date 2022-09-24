UFC legend Anderson Silva to compete in Dubai BJJ tournament after Jake Paul boxing match

Anderson Silva is enjoying the newfound freedom that comes with being a free agent and is exploring plenty of options that were previously forbidden while under contract with the UFC.

First up is a boxing match with YouTube star and 5-0 boxer Jake Paul, with 47-year-old Silva looking to continue his run of success in the boxing ring following recent back-to-back victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

Then he has his sights set on the United Arab Emirates, with the former UFC middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer looking to travel to Dubai alongside jiu-jitsu coach Ramon Lemos to compete in an upcoming BJJ tournament that has yet to be announced.

Oh, and he also has Bellator’s Scott Coker knocking on the door about a possible ‘GOAT vs. GOAT’ super-fight against Russian heavyweight legend and former PRIDE champion Fedor Emelianenko, with the matchup being targeted in Japan.

“I’m in control of my whole life, my professional life inside combat sports,” Silva told Ariel Helwani during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour (h/t MMA News). “I can do anything, and nobody can say, ‘No, you can’t do that… you’re too old to do that.’ This makes me more happy… Now, it’s about future and my legacy. I continue doing my best in boxing, and in different sports, too.”

“I think after this fight with Jake, I go to Dubai to start training jiu-jitsu with my jiu-jitsu coach, Ramon Lemos, for a tournament. I am so excited to continue fighting, to continue putting my heart and training to test myself, my mind, my body,” Silva added. “I can’t talk now because it’s a secret. But yeah, I go fight with the gi very, very soon. I don’t know (who against).”

Silva vs. Paul takes place on Oct. 29 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.