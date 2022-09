Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura, RIZIN 38 live stream, results, discussion

The Saitama Super Arena is the place to be tonight with a RIZIN double-header featuring boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tonight’s events are packaged as Super RIZIN and RIZIN 38. Super RIZIN starts at 11PM ET and finishes with Mayweather vs. Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asukara. RIZIN 38 starts at 2 AM ET and features Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura in the main event.

Super RIZIN airs on FITE TV. You can view that stream here, it costs $29.99 USD.

RIZIN 38 also airs on FITE TV. It costs $14.99 USD and goes live at 2 AM ET.

Full results

RIZIN 38

Koji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura

Seika Izawa vs. Anastasiya Svetkivska

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Si Woo Park

Soo Chul Kim vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo

SuperRIZIN

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura

Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak

Kota Miura vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen