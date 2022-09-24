Belts go vacant - Watch Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao full fight video highlights

Shakur Stevenson looked good on his bout against Robson Conceicao on Friday night, in Newark New Jersey. Unfortunately his weigh-in snafu sucked some of the air from the contest and his performance.

Stevenson won a pretty one-sided decision, getting scores of 117-109, 117-109, and 118-108 after a dominant performance. That wide scores even included a point deduction for Stevenson’s illegal takedown during the ninth round.

Instead of notching another successful title defense though, Stevenson was forced to vacate his WBC, WBO and Ring titles after missing weight the day prior.

The 25-year-old Stevenson now says he will move up a division and that “everybody at 135 gonna get it. Anybody.”

With the victory, Stevenson improved his unblemished record to 19-0. He’ll have a lot of interesting potential match ups at lightweight against stars such as Devin Haney, Vasyl Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr and others.

Check below for highlights from the Stevenson vs Conceicao bout: