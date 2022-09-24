‘One-sided’ - Twitter reacts to Shakur Stevenson’s win over Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson may have lost his titles at the weigh-ins of his fight against Olympic medalist Robson Conceicao, but the mishap did not affect his performance. After 12 rounds, the 25-year-old scored a masterful unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. On Twitter, pundits and pro fighters reacted to the match.

Shakur Stevenson and Robson Conceicao in the ring on ESPN and ESPN+. Announced attendance of 10,107 breaks Newark's Prudential Center mark set by Tomasz Adamek in 2010 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) September 24, 2022

Hope this fight is not boring, since we waited to almost midnight to see it. #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022

Let’s go @ShakurStevenson !!!! Your time!!!!! Let’s go!!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 24, 2022

As said Stevenson is hard to hit, and cautious and so far not exciting. #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022

Shakur seems to have found the range and distance he wants/needs in rd 2. #boxing — But what about Favre!?!? (@SteveKim323) September 24, 2022

Shakur walking him down now. — Rougarou (@RPrograis) September 24, 2022

This is a chess match, problem is that Conceicao is playing checkers. 1 sided. #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022

Conceicao throwing the same punches over and over. Even my wife said she know what he gonna throw. And she going for him cause she Brazilian — Rougarou (@RPrograis) September 24, 2022

Shakur trying get his ass outta there — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) September 24, 2022

Lol @ShakurStevenson bout to wrap it up soon ! Robson is tired already! It’s bout to be over — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 24, 2022

Its getting ugly Shakur scoring at will — Bunny (@RobertEaster_Jr) September 24, 2022

Damn @ShakurStevenson beating the hell out this guy.. But Conceicao is tough and game — Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) September 24, 2022

Ok guys, it’s past time for Shakur to move to 135 and face some recognized champions. Tank/Haney//Issac Cruz. Plenty of names at 135 ready for him. — Benjamin Flores (@bjfloresboxing) September 24, 2022

BRO I CANT FUCKING DO THIS SHIT WITH THE ESPN COMMERCIAL BREAK IN PROGRESS RUINING THE VIBE OF THE FIGHT IM TRYNA SEE WHAT THEY SAYING IN THE CORNERS THATS HALF THE ENTERTAINMENT — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 24, 2022

Shakur gotta stay sharp don’t sweat that one point… he winning comfortably — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) September 24, 2022

Can’t believe I stayed up past midnight to watch 11 rounds of this. #StevensonConceicao — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 24, 2022

Good sharp shit @ShakurStevenson — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) September 24, 2022