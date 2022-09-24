Jake Paul? Conor McGregor? Mike Tyson? Betting odds released for Nate Diaz’s next opponent

Nate Diaz did the impossible when he left the UFC under his own terms AND on a win by submitting Tony Ferguson with a guillotine in the fourth round of the UFC 279 makeshift main event. Since announcing that he will not be re-signing with the UFC, many are wondering just who will be his next opponent. Well, now you can actually bet on who you think will be Nate’s next matchup.

Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag has released betting odds for several possible options. Leading the way is YouTube sensation turned boxer, Jake Paul, with a moneyline of +150. After that, is Jake’s brother Logan Paul clocking in as a +400 option. A familiar face for Nate is next up as Conor McGregor is listed at a +550 line, which happens to be tied with Mike Perry at the same odds. Any WWE/AEW wrestler is also mentioned, and those odds are sitting at +650.

Other names involved include Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Dustin Poirier, and Khamzat Chimaev. The website doesn’t specify which sport Nate’s next match needs to happen in, so it could be boxing, MMA, professional wrestling, or even bare knuckle boxing. The site does however mention that Diaz must fight again by July 4, 2023 for action. Who do you think will be the next person to square off with the infamous Nate Diaz?

Check out the betting odds for Nate Diaz’s next opponent, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

