Anderson Silva vs Fedor? - Bellator’s Scott Coker setting up ‘GOAT number one vs GOAT number two’

The last we’ve heard about MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko was during a press conference in August. Here, “The Last Emperor” revealed immediate plans in terms of his career, stating he’d be fighting his retirement fight, “most likely” in January 2023 under Bellator.

At the time, Bellator head honcho Scott Coker was considering a bout between Fedor and Ryan Bader. But these plans seemed to have changed.

As Coker said in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani and company for Ringer MMA Show, he’s now looking at a potential match-up between Emelianenko and fellow MMA great Anderson Silva.

What a way to end both their legendary careers. @ScottCoker likes it, and he has already laid the groundwork. pic.twitter.com/sQbdq7b1mS — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 23, 2022

“We did offer him an MMA fight against Fedor,” Coker said of Silva. “We didn’t even get serious or talk numbers or anything like that, but there was definitely an outreach on our part to see if there’s any interest.

“At that time, he really wanted to focus on his boxing and see how far he could take it. And you know what? I would say we can do it in Japan, or we could do it in New York City, in Madison Square Garden.

“Let’s do it big. Let’s make it huge. ‘Cause this is the fight that I think everybody would love to see. And you’re right, GOAT number one vs. GOAT number two.”

Coker admitted that there are challenges to making the fight happen.

“Negotiating a weight class might be a little challenging, to be honest. But I was like, ‘Hey, let’s start the dialogue, let’s have a conversation.’ It was a very quick conversation and a quick response back. So I guess I just kind of dropped it. But maybe we should revisit it.”

From his end, the 47-year-old Silva also broached the idea of a final MMA fight in Japan.

“Probably my last fight is MMA. I think probably my last fight is MMA in Japan,” he said in a recent appearance on The MMA Hour.

“I talked to RIZIN, I talked to the different companies there, make a show there. I don’t care about the [size of] the shows, big or not. Because when I started in Shooto, it was a small show, very good, and it made me so happy because at the time I just went there and did my best and I showed my respect for my country, to my masters, and to my academy.

“I feel I can do this again and finish this part of my life and not think about, ‘I think I go back to do something.’ No, when I’m done, I’m done. I just close the door. This is part of my past, thank you, and I’m out.”

For now, Silva will have to deal with his upcoming boxing match with Jake Paul, which happens on October 29 in Arizona.