Boxing preview: Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura exhibition

Here’s the rundown for tonight’s boxing exhibition between the legend Floyd Mayweather and RIZIN featherweight Mikuru Asakura. 

By Eddie Mercado
Floyd Mayweather is set for a boxing exhibition against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura&nbsp;
The day has come for boxing legend Floyd “Money” Mayweather to return to the land of the rising sun at Super RIZIN for an exhibition match against 16-3 MMA fighter, Mikuru Asakura — at the storied Saitama Super Arena no less. The scheduled bell time is 11:00pm ET, and the event can be seen on fite.tv for the PPV cost of $29.99.

Since retiring from boxing, the 50-0 phenom in Floyd has been doing a world tour full of exhibitions against people who truly do not belong in the same ring as him. Nonetheless, Mayweather continues to put on a show for the fans, and is still granting once in a lifetime opportunities to those who would otherwise never get a moment in the spotlight with him.

Japan’s own Mikuru Asakura has been riding with the RIZIN brand since 2008, and is sporting a promotional record of 10-2 to go with his overall score of 16-3. Off the strength of an eight fight winning streak, Asakura made it all the way to a RIZIN featherweight title fight, but came up short to the champ Yutaka Saito in a unanimous decision. Asakura did avenge that loss in December of last year, but it was a low stakes rematch since Saito had already lost his title.

Asakura has achieved several knockouts in his MMA tenure, mostly by punches and a couple via head kick. He also has one MMA exhibition win under his belt, but has never actually competed in a boxing match. It’s hard to see him being able to compete with Mayweather in any meaningful way here. I mean Floyd has been in there with the best of the best, and despite being 45-years-old, he is still savvy enough to be light years ahead of mostly everyone on his exhibition list.

**There will be no betting odds for this matchup because it is an exhibition bout with no true winner being declared

