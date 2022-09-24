Floyd Mayweather vs. Tenshin Nasukawa full fight replay

Tonight Floyd Mayweather takes his talents to the Saitama Super Arena in Japan for his second appearance under the RIZIN banner. In this latest fight, he’ll be taking on Mikuru Asakura. That starts at 11PM ET over on FITE.TV.

To get pumped up for this so-called exhibition, check out what happened the first time Mayweather locked horns with a RIZIN staple.

Back in 2018, Mayweather was part of a rather shocking match-up with kickboxing darling Tenshin Nasukawa. The eye-raising announcement was met with skepticism after both RIZIN and Mayweather refused to fully divulge the rule-set for the bout. Eventually Mayweather stated that the bout would be a three round exhibition bout.

However, as you can see from the video, Mayweather treated the contest like it was a fight to the death. In a display of uncharacteristic offense and violence, Mayweather steamrolled the smaller Nasukawa; knocking him down three times before the corner threw in the towel.

Tonight’s bout with Asakura is also billed as an exhibition bout. But we’ll see if Mayweather treats this bout like he did versus Nasukawa or if he does something similar to what we saw versus Logan Paul (a tepid sparring match).