Masterclass! Shakur Stevenson cruises to victory over Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson lost his WBC and WBO super featherweight titles on the scales on Friday, but that would be the only losing the American fighter would experience this weekend. In Newark’s Prudential Center he thoroughly outclassed Robson Conceicao, despite some nervy and undisciplined moments in the final rounds.

Stevenson controlled the fight using his mastery of range along with his quickness and power advantage over the Brazilian Olympic gold medallist. Conceicao showed off tremendous toughness throughout the bout and proved a threat to Stevenson with counters, despite taking a lot of strikes to both the head and body.

There was a hiccup in the ninth round for Stevenson, who had a point deducted for throwing Conceicao to the floor. The throw seemed to be out of frustration, directed at Conceicao’s fleeting ability to touch him up a bit in that round.

Stevenson threw Conceicao down in the tenth round, too, but didn’t suffer a point deduction for that.

But even with these late missteps, Stevenson more than deserved the unanimous decision victory. He won out with scores of 117-109, 118-108, 117-109.

Stevenson will now likely go up in weight and take on new challenges at lightweight.

You can check out the live, as it happened, play-by-play for the bout here.

Full Results:

WBC/WBO Super-featherweight title: Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao

The titles were only available for Conceicao to win after Stevenson missed weight

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis TKO-5 Omar Tienda

Super-featherweight: Henry Lebron UD 78-74 79-3 80-72 Andy Vences

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington UD Jose Argel 60-54

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker UD8 Jose Luis Sanchez 80-72, 80-72, 79-73

Junior middleweight Pablo Valdez TKO-4 Noe Alejandro Lopez

Featherweight: Misael Lopez UD8 Orlando Gonzalez: 78-74, 79-73, 77-75

Super-bantamweight Floyd Diaz UD6 Juan Hernandez Martinez: 58-55, 58-55, 59-54

Welterweight Antoine Cobb SD4 Jaylan Phillips: 39-37 Phillips, 40-36 Cobb, 38-38