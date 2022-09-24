Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura: How to stream, start time, PPV price, full fight card

Supposedly retired boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather is back at it again in Japan tonight. The 50-0 pro is scheduled for a three round exhibition bout with MMA fighter (and popular YouTuber) Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN tonight.

This is the fourth exhibition bout Mayweather has taken post-retirement. In his first exhibition he smoked Tenshin Nasukawa (also under the RIZIN banner). He then put on exhibitions with Logan Paul and his longtime training partner Don Moore, no winner was declared for either of those spectacles.

Tonight’s action, which may fall more in line with what we saw in the Nasukawa event, starts at 11 PM ET on FITE TV. You can view that stream here, it costs $29.99 USD.

Super RIZIN will feature four fights before Mayweather hits the stage. Those bouts include Kota Miura vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen and Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak in kickboxing action and a custom rules bout between kickboxer Koji Tanaka and Ray Sadeghi aka Jizzy Mack (who is one of Mayweather’s bodyguards).

After Mayweather vs. Asakura the event immediately rolls into RIZIN 38, which features former UFC title challenger and Bellator champion Koji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura in the main event.

RIZIN 38 also airs on FITE TV. It costs $14.99 USD and goes live at 2 AM ET.

Full fight card

RIZIN 38

Koji Horiguchi vs. Yuto Hokamura

Seika Izawa vs. Anastasiya Svetkivska

Ayaka Hamasaki vs. Si Woo Park

Soo Chul Kim vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo

Shoma Shibisai vs. Cally Gibrainn de Oliveira

Kyohei Hagiwara vs. Chihiro Suzuki

Juri Ohara vs. Luiz Gustavo

SuperRIZIN

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mikuru Asakura

Koji Tanaka vs. Ray Sadeghi

Nadaka Yoshinari vs. Bandasak

Kota Miura vs. Bunchuai Phonsungnoen