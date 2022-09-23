Boxing odds: Shakur Stevenson favored to win decision against Robson Conceicao

Tonight the recently stripped—following his weight miss on the scales for this bout—WBC, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight champion, Shakur Stevenson, will be facing Brazilian Olympic gold medalist, Robson Conceicao, in a 12-round affair. Let’s see what the betting odds have to say about this one.

Stevenson is severely favored over Conceicao by the oddsmakers here. The 2016 US Olympian is clocking in with an astronomical moneyline of -1300, and dropping a $100 on that line only stands to profit a total of $7.69. As for the challenger, Robson is being offered up with a sizable underdog value of +750, with a $100 gamble standing to see a complete payout of $850. Some gambling sites have this line listed at much longer odds, floating around -2400 for Stevenson and +1120 for Conceicao. Shopping around may be advised.

The bookies believe that this one will be going the distance. The prop bet ‘Fight goes to decision’ is sporting a favored tick of -240, with a +182 comeback on the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ option.

Naturally Stevenson is the boxer that is believed to get the nod, and is even favored to win on the scorecards. The proposition ‘Stevenson wins by decision’ holds a strongly favored position of -230, with ‘Conceicao wins by decision’ trending at an impossible dog tag of +2600.

If it’s a finish you’re expecting, then there’s ‘Stevenson wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ hovering at +230, and then ‘Conceicao wins by TKO/KO or DQ’ elevated at +1600.

Check out the betting odds for Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao, courtesy of DraftKings:

