Report: Daniel Rodriguez gets quick turnaround, meets Neil Magny at UFC Vegas 62

Daniel Rodriguez is returning to the Octagon a month after being involved in one of the most chaotic weeks in UFC history.

MMA Island reports Rodriguez and Neil Magny have joined the line-up of UFC Vegas 62, the upcoming UFC Fight Night scheduled for Oct. 15 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Originally scheduled to fight Kevin Holland at UFC 279, Rodriguez would share the Octagon with Jingliang Li after the pay-per-view event was reshuffled on 24 hours’ notice. ‘D-Rod’ went on to defeat the ‘Leech’ via controversial split decision. The 35-year-old is now on a four-fight win streak.

Rodriguez offered a rematch to Li, but that may have to wait until after Magny. The ‘Haitian Sensation’ recently suffered a second-round submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 57 this past June. Prior to that, Magny was on a two-fight win streak that saw him earn decisions over Geoff Neal and Max Griffin.

Magny and Rodriguez are ranked at No. 13 and No. 14 in the division, respectively.

UFC Vegas 62 is headlined by a flyweight fight between Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araújo. Other featured fights include Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez, Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov and Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield.

The line-up is as follows (in no official order):

Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araújo

Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov

Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez

Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry

Tatsuro Taira vs. CJ Vergara

Jacob Malkoun vs. Nick Maximov

Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright

Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodríguez

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Joanderson Brito

Brandon Davis vs. Mana Martinez

Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez

Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for updates on the event as they become available in the coming weeks.