Video: Shakur Stevenson loses two world titles ahead of Conceicao bout

Shakur Stevenson missed weight by 1.6 lbs yesterday ahead of his clash with Robson Conceicao, which goes down tonight on ESPN. This means Stevenson has vacated his WBO and WBC super featherweight titles.

If Stevenson wins tonight, which he is heavily favoured to do so, those titles will remain vacant. If Conceicao, Brazil’s first ever Olympic gold medallist for boxing, manages to pull off an upset he’ll scoop the belts. Conceicao weighed in at 129.6 lbs for tonight’s fight.

I gave it my all. I’ve been professional my whole career and made weight, but my body just can’t make 130 anymore. My health has to come first. I’m moving up to 135 in my next fight. — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) September 22, 2022

After coming in heavy, Stevenson has announced that he has no intention of returning to super featherweight and will instead move up to 135 lbs for his next fight. Whether this was Stevenson’s intention prior to missing weight is anybody’s guess.

Full results:

Main Card (10 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

WBC, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight championship: Shakur Stevenson (c) (131.6) vs. Robson Conceição (129.6)

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis (136.2) vs. Omar Tienda (136.4)

Preliminary Card (5:30PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Super-featherweight: Henry Lebron (130) vs. Andy Vences (128.9)

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker (147.8) vs. Jose Luis Sanchez (148.2)

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington (126.6) vs. Jose Argel (126.8)

Welterweight: Pablo Valdez (153.6) vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez (152.2)

Featherweight: Orlando Gonzalez (127) vs. Misael Lopez (126.2)

Junior-Featherweight: Floyd Diaz (122.8) vs. Juan Hernandez (123)

Welterweight Antoine Cobb (144) vs. Jaylan Phillips (141.8)