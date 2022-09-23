Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally live stream, results & discussion

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results and discussion, as Bellator 285: Henderson vs. Queally goes down inDublin Ireland.
The top of the billing will involve former UFC lightweight champ, Benson Henderson, squaring off with Ireland’s own Peter Queally. For the co-main event, two of the most violent men to ever partake in combat sports will go at it when Yoel Romero meets Melvin Manhoef.
The eight-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 1:00pm ET. The five-fight main card is scheduled to kick off at 4:00pm ET.
Main card:
Benson Henderson vs. Peter Queally: Lightweight
Yoel Romero vs. Melvin Manhoef: Light Heavyweight
Leah McCourt vs. Dayana Silva: (W) Featherweight
Mads Burnell vs. Pedro Carvalho: Featherweight
Ciaran Clarke vs. Rafael Hudson: Featherweight
Prelims:
