UFC star Kevin Holland claims he has ‘retired’ at 29

Kevin Holland caught fans off guard on Thursday, after suddenly announcing that he has “retired.”

Along with a peace sign emoji, the UFC welterweight posted a photo on Instagram that wrote “Had a good run. 30 in a little over a month. Got paid, I’m out.” He even polled his followers asking what his “next career choice” should be.

Holland also followed up with an Instagram story that wrote “Retired before 30.”

Holland said he got paid well for the last minute switch at UFC 279 that had him facing Khamzat Chimaev on a day’s notice. So if this retirement actually sticks, then he just might have played the game well. This is prizefighting after all, and the goal should be to get in, get paid, and get out before it’s too late.

That being said, retirements in combat sports are often temporary, and this just feels like it could get walked back earlier than most.

As he alluded to, Holland will only turn 30 on November 5.

He just lost what he called a “grappling match” with Chimaev, and then he called for a bout with Stephen Thompson about a week before this announcement.

Holland has a record of 23-8 with one No Contest. He currently holds the UFC record for most wins in a calendar year after notching five victories in 2020.