Gervonta Davis looking at possible jail time after judge rejects plea deal over hit-and-run incident

Gervonta Davis might not get away with a slap on the wrist for his alleged involvement in a 2020 hit-and-run incident. That’s according to The Baltimore Banner, who reported that a judge rejected a plea offer that would have spared Davis jail time.

The plea offer drawn up by prosecutors included a one-year suspended sentence with two months of home confinement and work release over charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and damage to property, driving on a revoked license and running a red light.

Judge Melissa Phinn rejected the offer after hearing testimony from Jyair Smith, who was injured in the incident. Smith told the court that she suffered serious injuries after Davis’ Lamborghini SUV allegedly ran a red light and hit a car she was in. Smith, who was pregnant at the time of the incident, said she looked Davis in the eyes and asked for help before he allegedly fled the scene.

“I begged Mr. Gervonta Davis; I looked him in his eyes,” she said. “I said I have to get home to my daughter, I’m pregnant. He never once came over to help me. He got his things and left.”

Smith said she sustained a serious knee injury in the crash. Three other people, who were inside the struck vehicle, were also hospitalized for their injuries.

This most recent plea offer came after Davis rejected a previous offer from prosecutors. The earlier offer stipulated that Davis would serve at least 120 days in prison on a mostly suspended one-year sentence.

In addition to criminal charges, Davis was also subject to civil cases from the victims of the crash. It is believed that Davis has reached settlements with three of those victims. Smith, who spoke in court, said Davis’ lawyers had ignored her attempts to reach a settlement.

The 27-year-old Davis is considered one of the most talented active boxers on the planet. He has held multiple titles across three weight classes (super lightweight, lightweight and super featherweight). In May he extended his pro record to 27-0 with a sixth round KO of Rolando Romero.