Pro boxer allegedly shot and killed by brother over $50

Isiah Jones, who appeared on the Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith undercard in 2020, was shot and killed in Detroit this week. He was 28-years-old.

NYFights reports that Jones’ brother, Timothy Lyman, 30, is accused of killing Jones. That outlet further reported that the incident was allegedly prompted by a squabble over $50.

Sources told NYFights that a fight had broken out between Jones and Lyman at Lyman’s house and that Lyman had grabbed shotgun and fatally shot Jones. Lyman’s girlfriend reportedly claimed that Jones grabbed a knife during that altercation and that Lyman had shot him in an act of self-defence.

Police were reportedly unable to locate a knife at the scene. After this Lyman’s girlfriend retracted her story.

Lyman turned himself into police on Wednesday. He was charged with second-degree murder and a felony count of possessing a firearm.

Jones held a pro record of 9-7 3 KOs. He was a 2016 Golden Gloves champion who trained under Greg Coverson (a former opponent of Hector Camacho).

Jones’ family have started a gofundme campaign to raise money to cover funeral expenses. At this time of writing the campaign has raised $1,220 towards its goal of $10,000. The campaign organizer has stated that money left over after the funeral would go to Jones’ two children.