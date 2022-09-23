Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: How to stream, start time, ring walks, PPV price, full fight card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição goes down on Friday night on ESPN. In this fight the undefeated Stevenson will be staking his WBC, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight titles against the former Olympic gold medallist from Brazil.
Stevenson comes into this fight as a huge betting favourite. Last time out he handed Oscar Valdez the first loss of his career, taking a unanimous decision to claim the WBC and The Ring titles. The 25-year-old is considered the consensus best super-featherweight on the planet.
The only loss on Conceição’s record was a decision defeat to Valdez in 2021, for the WBC title Stevenson would later win. He was the first ever Brazilian boxer to win a gold medal at the Olympics, which he did on home soil at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.
Match-up
Shakur Stevenson
- Nationality: American
- Born: June 28, 1997
- Height: 5’8”
- Reach: 68 inches
- Total fights: 18
- Record: 18-0, 9 KO
Robson Conceição
- Nationality: Brazilian
- Born: October 25, 1998
- Height: 5’10”
- Reach: 70 inches
- Total fights: 18
- Record: 17-1, 8 KO
Bout Order
Full results:
Main Card (10 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
WBC, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight championship: Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Robson Conceição
Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda
Preliminary Card (5:30PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)
Super-featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences
Welterweight: Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez
Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel
Welterweight: Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez
Featherweight: Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez
Junior-Featherweight: Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez
Welterweight Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips
Tickets
Stevenson vs. Conceição will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Tickets are available here.
Live Stream
Stevenson vs. Conceição will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
ESPN+ web browser and system requirements
Mobile devices and tablets
Apple iPhones and iPads
Android phones and tablets
Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
Android TV devices
Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple tvOS
Chromecast
Oculus Go
Playstation
Portal TV
Roku
Xbox
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
Loading comments...