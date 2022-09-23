Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao: How to stream, start time, ring walks, PPV price, full fight card

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceição goes down on Friday night on ESPN. In this fight the undefeated Stevenson will be staking his WBC, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight titles against the former Olympic gold medallist from Brazil.

Stevenson comes into this fight as a huge betting favourite. Last time out he handed Oscar Valdez the first loss of his career, taking a unanimous decision to claim the WBC and The Ring titles. The 25-year-old is considered the consensus best super-featherweight on the planet.

The only loss on Conceição’s record was a decision defeat to Valdez in 2021, for the WBC title Stevenson would later win. He was the first ever Brazilian boxer to win a gold medal at the Olympics, which he did on home soil at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro.

Match-up

Shakur Stevenson

Nationality: American

American Born: June 28, 1997

June 28, 1997 Height: 5’8”

5’8” Reach: 68 inches

68 inches Total fights: 18

18 Record: 18-0, 9 KO

Robson Conceição

Nationality: Brazilian

Brazilian Born: October 25, 1998

October 25, 1998 Height: 5’10”

5’10” Reach: 70 inches

70 inches Total fights: 18

18 Record: 17-1, 8 KO

Bout Order

Full results:

Main Card (10 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

WBC, WBO, and The Ring super-featherweight championship: Shakur Stevenson (c) vs. Robson Conceição

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda

Preliminary Card (5:30PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

Super-featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Welterweight: Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Featherweight: Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Junior-Featherweight: Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez

Welterweight Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips

Tickets

Stevenson vs. Conceição will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Tickets are available here.

Live Stream

Stevenson vs. Conceição will air on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

ESPN+ web browser and system requirements

Mobile devices and tablets

Apple iPhones and iPads

Android phones and tablets

Amazon Fire tablet

Smart TVs

Android TV devices

Samsung Tizen smart TVs

Gaming consoles and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV

Apple tvOS

Chromecast

Oculus Go

Playstation

Portal TV

Roku

Xbox

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.