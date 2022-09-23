Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao: Live Results, Play-by-Play, scoring

Shakur Stevenson lost his belts on the scale, but tonight’s main event in his hometown of Newark still goes ahead, with his opponent Robson Conceicao hoping to snatch the now-vacant titles up.

Stevenson - 18-0-0, 9 KOs- may no longer fit into the division- and has already announced he will move up after this- but he wants to cement his status as the best fighter at the weight and prove he belongs on the pound-for-pound lists. Conceicao meanwhile wants to gatecrash the party after a slow start to his pro career. Both will be looking to put some slick boxing skills to use to prove their superiority.

This post will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The preliminary card starts at 6pm ET on ESPN+, the main card begins at 10pm on ESPN and ESPN+

WBC/WBO Super-featherweight title: Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao

The titles are only available for Conceicao to win after Stevenson missed weight

Lightweight: Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda Tienda

Super-featherweight: Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel

Welterweight: Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez

Junior middleweight Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez

Featherweight: Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez

Super-bantamweight Floyd Diaz vs. Juan Hernandez Martinez

Welterweight Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips