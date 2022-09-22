Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao fight week stream: Live results, play-by-play, analysis, fight highlights, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week, fight night, and post-fight coverage of Super Featherweight superstar Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) vs. phenom, Robson Conceição (17-1, 8 KOs), live from the Prudential Center Arena in New Jersey, via Top Rank Boxing, exclusively streaming live on ESPN+ on Friday, September 23rd, 2022.
This highly-anticipated match up airs streaming live online on ESPN+, with a start time of 10/7PM ETPT, with ringwalks expected around 11:30/8:30PM ETPT. Stay tuned to Bloody Elbow for all of your crucial tidbits on the event, including updates, play-by-plays, news & results!