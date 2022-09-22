UFC signee Hasbulla accused of ripping fans during Australia tour

Hasbulla Magomedov—the social media sensation with millions of followers—has reportedly upset some of his fans down under.

In August 2022, the internet star visited the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne for a tour with The Hour Group event company. The series of events marked Hasbulla’s first ever international tour and was comprised of meet and greet opportunities along with a professional photo with the star and a tour merchandise pack. A single ticket cost between $250-$299.

However, after canceling one of his dates in Sydney and reportedly taking part in “lightning-speed” meet and greet sessions, Hasbulla has been accused of taking advantage of some of his fans.

“I was expecting at least a minute, or a couple of minutes where we have some sort of conversation or interaction with Hasbulla,” one fan who attended Hasbulla’s Sydney event at Le Montage told Junkee. “You know, even in the promotion videos, they said, ‘we’re gonna punch you, kick you’ like in the cute way that Hasbulla does it.

“But unfortunately, there was nothing essentially. You walk up to stage, it’s maximum about thirty seconds, and you just walk off,” he added.

Attendees reportedly weren’t allowed to take their own photos and were only given one professional picture regardless of how it turned out. In some cases, Hasbulla did not speak to his fans and simply sat in silence. Prior to the events, Hasbulla has also announced that he would not be taking photos with any women due to his “personal and cultural beliefs.”

“It was horrible, like I don’t expect to pay $250 and then get nothing out of it,” said another attendee. “I could have just edited a photo with Hasbulla just sitting there with me and that wouldn’t have cost me money.”

According to The Hour Group website, tickets for Hasbulla’s meet and greets came with a “life-size cardboard cutout” of the diminutive star. However, reports suggest that no such cut-outs were handed out during the Sydney event.

Hasbulla, 19, rose to fame in 2020 with his pranks on social media. Born with a growth hormone deficiency that impacted his size and voice, Hasbulla took advantage of his child-like appearance to create a persona that endeared him to millions of fans around the world.

The social media star also signed a five-year deal with the UFC to help promote upcoming fights and events.