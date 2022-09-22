Bellator CEO Scott Coker says they ‘are in dialogue’ with superstar Nate Diaz

Everyone wants a piece of that Nate Diaz clout. Now, Bellator wants some of that action, at least according to CEO Scott Coker.

“We are definitely talking to him. We reached out and I know he’s probably talking to everybody. He’s in a pretty good situation,” he said in a recent interview.

“We are in dialogue”



Bellator president Scott Coker says the promotion have “reached out” to Nate Diaz about a potential deal #bbcmma #mma pic.twitter.com/4dJBR8Yx2f — Paul Battison (@PaulBattison) September 21, 2022

Coker also found a way to connect his organization’s network partnership and the upcoming Jake Paul-Anderson Silva boxing match with the possible Diaz signing.

“I know he wants to fight Jake Paul. Jake Paul’s fighting Anderson Silva on Showtime pay-per-view, which is our home network.

“There’s some synergies here, we’re just hoping that we could have some type of deal to at least have his MMA fights with Bellator. So, we are in dialogue.”

Recently, BKFC president David Feldman also expressed intent in signing the 37-year-old superstar, along with plans to make a “fan’s dream fight” with fellow UFC alum Mike Perry.

Diaz (21-13), who fought the last bout on his contract at UFC 279 against Tony Ferguson, said he’d be stepping away from the UFC for a while to “own another sport.”