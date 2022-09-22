The MMA Depressed-us: Costa vs. Rockhold FOTY?

2022 may have already provided fans with the MMA Depressed-us’ most perfect fight of all time, when Carla Esparza took the UFC strawweight title from Rose Namajunas. But it’s had some other pretty special bouts to catch our eyes. Most recently, a trio of wild contest had us thinking, “Damn, that’s quality MMA Depressed-us material.”

We’re kicking things off with the ultimate in husky-boi crazy sloppy MMA with Chris Barnett’s amazing comeback win over Jake Collier at UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson. To chase that, we’ve got a fight from just this last weekend, when Trevin Giles fought Louis Cosce at UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song. And finally, we’re wrapping things up with a top tier legendary ‘good-bad’ bout between Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold at UFC 278.

This time around we’re watching all three of these bouts on ESPN+. For those who want to watch along at home with us, just queue up each video at hit play when Zane says “Go.” If you’re watching the fights on another platform then keep your ears open for Connor who will try and tell you when round 1 begins.

