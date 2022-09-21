Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall rescheduled for Oct. 15

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall is a go for Oct. 15 at the O2 in London.

The much-anticipated middleweight unification was originally scheduled for Sept. 10, but was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who was officially laid to rest on Monday. BOXXER confirmed the new date on Tuesday.

“DELAYED nor DENIED,” wrote Shields on Twitter. “Oct. 15, I’m gonna make Marshall call me daddy.”

Shields and Marshall have fought before, with the ‘Silent Assassin’ defeating the ‘GWOAT’ in the amateurs at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Championship.

The Flint native went on to become a two-time Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and 2016. Shortly after, Shields turned pro and became a multi-division champion in five years. She recently retained her WBA, WBC and IBF world middleweight titles and won the WBF world middleweight title with a unanimous decision against Ema Kozin this past February.

Marshall went 8-0 as a professional before vying for the then-vacant WBO world middleweight title against Hannah Rankin. She stopped Rankin via seventh-round TKO. The Brit defended her title three times, earning stoppages of Maria Lindberg, Lolita Muzeya and Femke Hermans.

A month after her fight against Marshall, Shields is supposed to return to Professional Fighters League (PFL) for her next assignment in mixed martial arts at the 2022 PFL Championship in November. The 27-year-old is 1-1 in MMA, defeating Brittney Elkin at PFL 4 and losing to Abigail Montes at PFL 10 last year.

The all-female event also features a super-featherweight unification between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.