Eddie Alvarez parts ways with ONE Championship, may consider boxing run

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is no longer with ONE Championship and will now explore other options, which includes a possible boxing run.

By Milan Ordoñez
Eddie Alvarez beats Eduard Folayang at ONE Championship "Dawn Of Heroes" in 2019.
Eddie Alvarez beats Eduard Folayang at ONE Championship “Dawn Of Heroes” in 2019.
Photo by George Calvelo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

After a short three-year stint, former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is parting ways with ONE Championship. “The Underground King” himself announced this piece of news via Twitter, stating his departure with the Singapore-based promotion was done “amicably.”

Close sources from team Alvarez also got in touch with ESPN, stating that the 38-year-old veteran “will explore all options.” And just like a number of his peers, it may include a potential boxing run.

Alvarez inked a deal with ONE Championship in 2018. He made his ONE debut in March 2019 against Timofey Nastyukhin in a 170-pound bout and lost via first-round TKO. Alvarez got back in the win column five months later against Eduard Folayang, whom he defeated via first-round submission. It would be his only victory in the promotion.

Alvarez (30-8, with 2 NC) last fought in April 2021, losing a unanimous decision against future ONE champ Ok Rae Yoon. A trilogy with Shinya Aoki that fans expected during his signing never materialized.

