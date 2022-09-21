Eddie Alvarez parts ways with ONE Championship, may consider boxing run

After a short three-year stint, former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is parting ways with ONE Championship. “The Underground King” himself announced this piece of news via Twitter, stating his departure with the Singapore-based promotion was done “amicably.”

Confirmed ,I am no longer with ONE. We parted ways amicably and I remain on good terms with the ONE team. I want to thank Chatri for the opportunity and I look forward to watching their continued success. I’m officially a free agent and Ready to Hunt Tell me whose next ?UGK — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) September 21, 2022

Close sources from team Alvarez also got in touch with ESPN, stating that the 38-year-old veteran “will explore all options.” And just like a number of his peers, it may include a potential boxing run.

Alvarez inked a deal with ONE Championship in 2018. He made his ONE debut in March 2019 against Timofey Nastyukhin in a 170-pound bout and lost via first-round TKO. Alvarez got back in the win column five months later against Eduard Folayang, whom he defeated via first-round submission. It would be his only victory in the promotion.

Alvarez (30-8, with 2 NC) last fought in April 2021, losing a unanimous decision against future ONE champ Ok Rae Yoon. A trilogy with Shinya Aoki that fans expected during his signing never materialized.