Teenage prospect Raul Rosas Jr. becomes youngest to sign with UFC — DWCS 2022, Week 9 results, video

The 9th week of the 2022 season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) was highly entertaining with fantastic four finishes across five fights. As far as contracts go, all the victors from tonight got in. Jafel Filho, Nurullo Aliev, Austen Lane, Brunno Ferreira, and 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. all received deals from Dana White to join the UFC.

Closing out the show, Brunno Ferreira made quick work of Leon Aliu, rocking him before pounding him out in just 95-seconds. Both men came to throw hands, but Ferreira was the first one to land flush and put Aliu on skates. Ferreira showcased tremendous power, aggression, and finishing ability to extend his unblemished record to 9-0.

Before that, 17-year-old Raul Rosas Jr. showcased some stellar grappling skills to snag a unanimous decision over the 25-year-old Mando Gutierrez. Raul out-grappled Mando in each round to pull three scores of 30-27 from the judges. Did we mention that the 6-0 undefeated fighter is just 17-years-old?

Since he’s a minor, Rosas needed a special license from the athletic commission with parental permission to be able to fight. He is now the youngest fighter to sign with the UFC.

Former NFL player Austen Lane earned himself a first round TKO on Richard Jacobi. It was Jacobi who realized the takedown, but Lane was able to hit a reversal while being fully mounted to get on top. As Jacobi kept rolling for armbars, Lane began dropping hammers that quickly added up to a victory.

Nurullo Aliev kept his perfect record in tact by stopping Josh Wick in the opening round with some good ol’ fashioned ground and pound. Aliev did have to overcome an early eye poke, but navigated the foul well, got the fight to the floor, and finished with frenzied ground strikes. Nurullo is now 7-0.

Opening up the show, Jafel Filho pulled out a third round TKO over a quite game Roybert Echeverria. It was a massive left hook that dropped ECheverria, and a rapid fire barrage of ground strikes finished the job. Not only is this Filho’s fifth win in a row, it’s also his fifth straight finish.

Brunno Ferreira def. Leon Aliu by TKO at 1:35 in round 1: Middleweight

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Mando Gutierrez unanimous decision (30-27 x2): Bantamweight

Austen Lane def. Richard Jacobi by TKO at 4:34 of round 1: Heavyweight

Nurullo Aliev def. Josh Wick by TKO at 4:36 of round 1: Lightweight

Jafel Filho def. Roybert Echeverria by TKO at 1:31 of round 3: Flyweight