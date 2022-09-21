Video: Alex Pereira, Glover Teixeira swing after the bell in fiery sparring match

The UFC’s former 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira is training with world class kickboxer and middleweight title contender, Alex Pereira.

Teixeira uploaded a video on social media of him and Pereira going toe to toe in the pocket in what was a rather spirited sparring session.

In the clip, Teixeira is throwing non-stop punches, flurrying to the head and body with unwavering rights and lefts. Pereira is standing right in front of Glover, returning a steady stream of two-pieces, both upstairs and to the breadbasket. When the bell rings to signify the end of the round, the fighters completely ignore it and continue with their fiery. Someone had to physically step in between them to break it up, but after that, the fighters respectfully touched gloves and the high-level training round was complete.

Teixeira is looking to rebound from losing his title to Jiri Prochazka in an epic war back at UFC 275 in June of this year. No fight is officially on the books for Glover, but it’s good to see him looking pretty sharp and hungry in this brief clip.

As for Alex Pereira, the former GLORY kickboxing champion turned UFC title challenger will be getting a shot at MMA gold very soon. He is scheduled to face the UFC’s 185-pound king, Israel Adesanya, at UFC 281 on November 12th of this year. Adesanya has been too much of an enigma for UFC middleweights to solve so far, but before you write off Alex’s chances, remember that he already holds two kickboxing wins over Izzy.

