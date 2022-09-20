Former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie announces pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Germaine de Randamie.

The former UFC featherweight champion announced on Tuesday that she and her girlfriend, Samantha, are expecting their first child together next year.

“We can finally scream it from the top of our lungs,” wrote De Randamie on Instagram. “WE ARE PREGNANT. We are blessed with our little miracle. Expected March 2023.”

Ahead of her championship fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 245 nearly three years ago, De Randamie hinted at her next chapter in life, which included retiring from mixed martial arts and having a child.

“I’m always positive in every situation and of course you think about it. Because I want to become a mom one day,” De Randamie told Drake Riggs. “But at this point right now, I don’t know, because I don’t think it’s a thought that should be in my mind right now. You do have a plan for yourself, but it’s not a thought that is crossing my mind right now. And I don’t think that’s the right thought to have right now. But I do know, there’s not much left for me to do after this. I can defend the belt or if I lose, there’s not much to do after this. We’ll see.”

She went on to suffer a unanimous decision loss to Nunes, but returned to the Octagon after a year to fight Julianna Peña at UFC on ESPN: Holm vs. Aldana. De Randamie submitted Peña via third-round guillotine and was awarded a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

Since then, the ‘Iron Lady’ has remained on the sidelines with injuries. She was expected to fight Irene Aldana at UFC 268 but was forced to withdraw due to an undisclosed injury.

Prior to her absence, De Randamie went 7-2 in the UFC. After going 3-1 in her first four appearances, the CSA Holland product vied for the inaugural featherweight championship at UFC 208 against Holly Holm, who she defeated via unanimous decision.