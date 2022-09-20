Joe Rogan reveals the one thing that would make him quit the UFC

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has revealed that he may leave the UFC if Dana White retires.

Rogan, who has been with the UFC for 25 years, is considered one of the best commentators and analysts in mixed martial arts, having called some of the greatest fights in UFC history since making his commentary debut at UFC 37.5 in 2002.

The lifelong mixed martial arts fan and former taekwondo practitioner has always had a great relationship with White and doesn’t think the UFC would be the same without him. That’s why, whenever Dana decides to step down as UFC president, Rogan will likely follow suit and quit his commentary role.

Rogan revealed during a recent episode of JRE that he has a special clause in his current UFC contract that permits him to leave the company if White, worth an estimated $500 million, retires.

“If Dana leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said (h/t MMANYT). “That’s in my contract. What he does is very different.”

Outside of the UFC, Rogan is the No. 1 podcast host in the world, with the 55-year-old generating an average of 11 million viewers per episode.

Rogan returns to commentary duties at UFC 280 where Charles Oliveira meets Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 22.