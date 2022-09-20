Sean O’Malley blasts ‘mentally weak’ ‘Toyota driving’ fighters who are jealous of his UFC success

Sean O’Malley claims to have made a lot of money in his young career. The 27-year-old, who recently got off his entry-level Contender Series contract has long maintained that he makes more cash from appearing on Twitch and other business interests than he does fighting in the cage.

In a recent video release, titled ‘A day in the life with Sean O’Malley, ‘Suga’ spoke about the jealousy he perceives from his fellow fighters (directed at his perceived success).

“Some fighters being jealous, I do see that,” he said. “That’s just a natural human tendency, it’s also a mental weakness when you are jealous of someone else’s success. That’s just a mental weakness really. But I see it. I mean, these guys fighting tougher guys than me and they’re driving fucking Toyota, Priuses, you know, driving to their little house. And I’m sitting in a mansion with a Lambo, two Teslas out in the garage, you know, couple of acres, just chilling. So I can see why they are jealous.”

O’Malley first grabbed our attention in 2017 with a KO on the Contender Series. He then won four UFC fights in a row, scoring wins over Andre Soukhamthath and Eddie Wineland.

That win streak was snapped by Marlon Vera in 2020, who handed O’Malley the first loss of his career.

Since then O’Malley has beaten Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

During his run in the UFC O’Malley was adamant that he wouldn’t take on a ranked bantamweight until he received a pay increase. Once he secured that bump in pay, he took a fight with perennial top ten fighter Pedro Munhoz.

At UFC 276 in July O’Malley and Munhoz fought to a disappointing no decision, which came about after O’Malley rendered Munhoz unable to compete with an illegal, but accidental, eye poke.

O’Malley is now booked to face former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.