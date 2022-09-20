‘I stole everything’ - Paulo Costa says he’s the reason for Khamzat Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss

One of the many side stories for UFC 279 was the brief confrontation between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. The two got heated during a fight week encounter at the UFC Performance Institute and had to be separated, but the incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

A shirtless “Borrachinha” made a special appearance on the MMA Hour on Monday where he continued to take shots at Chimaev. This time, he says he was the reason why the undefeated contender missed weight for his supposed headliner with Nate Diaz.

"Chimaev, you need to do something, m*****f*****, I stole everything that you had."@BorrachinhaMMA had a message for Khamzat Chimaev #TheMMAHour



“I stole some of his hype. I stole his night’s sleep. I stole his cap. I stole his main event fight. I stole everything.”

Costa went on to shoot his shot for a possible fight against “Borz.”

“Chimaev, you need to do something, motherf—r. I stole everything that you had. Everything that you had. Your hat, I stole your night’s sleep. I stole your weigh-in. I stole everything. You are disturbed, so crazy. ‘Oh, I cannot do this, I will die.’ So, I think I need to fight that guy.

“For sure (I’m the reason he missed weight). He become so angry, so stressed. And he almost give up… he give up. He missed weight (by) eight pounds, almost nine. He gave up, for sure.”

Chimaev (12-0) ended up fighting Kevin Holland at a 180-pound catchweight at the co-main event and won via first-round submission. As for Costa (14-2), he last saw action at UFC 278 against Luke Rockhold in August and won via unanimous decision.