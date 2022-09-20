Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 193

UFC Vegas 60 storylines: Sandhagen, Rodrigues, Fili, Lookboonme, Jackson, Pyfer, Motta, Canelo-GGG - 3:05

NEWS ROUNDUP

Aspen Ladd misses weight again, fight cancelled - 33:24

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/16/23357100/ufc-vegas-60-sandhagen-vs-song-weigh-ins-aspen-ladd-misses-weight-mcmann-fight-cancelled-mma-news

Moraes the latest to unretire, signs with PFL - 40:02

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/9/16/23356484/marlon-moraes-ends-retirement-signs-with-pfl-for-2023-season-mma-ufc-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 44:17

Lungu defeats Florin via TKO without throwing a punch

https://twitter.com/Grabaka_Hitman/status/1570886930417721344

Kade Ruotolo with the HUGE upset over Lachlan Giles

https://twitter.com/eIizaturner/status/1571253544644218882

