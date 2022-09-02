Georges St-Pierre shares his MMA Mount Rushmore with seven fighters

Georges St-Pierre is designing his MMA Mount Rushmore with seven fighters.

The former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion shared his updated version during a fan Q&A before ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC Paris on Friday. The original monument is four-headed, but St-Pierre redesigned it to include all of the fighters he sees as the most impactful in mixed martial arts.

“I would put Royce Gracie because he did stuff in the beginning that nobody had ever done,” said St-Pierre. “I will cheat because I have to put more than four. I would put Amanda Nunes already, even though she has not retired yet, because she is the best female fighter that has ever lived, I believe. I would put Khabib [Nurmagomedov] because he had the perfect career, undefeated. An incredible career.

“I would put Conor McGregor, also, because he brought the sport to a different level,” continued St-Pierre. “I would put Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Demetrious Johnson because of their performances.”

Though he did not include himself on his MMA Mount Rushmore, St-Pierre is considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. ‘Rush’ went 26-2 throughout his professional career, with the majority of it spent in the UFC.

A three-time UFC welterweight champion, St-Pierre shattered records by having the most successful and consecutive defenses with nine in the four-year reign that saw him defeat the likes of Matt Hughes, B.J. Penn and Nick Diaz. He spent some time away from the sport before returning against then-champion Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 217, where St-Pierre submitted Bisping via third-round rear-naked choke to become the fourth multi-division champion in UFC history.

St-Pierre would announce his retirement from the sport in 2019 and was inducted into the Modern-Era Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020.