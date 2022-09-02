Jorge Masvidal assault trial date rescheduled following joint continuance

Jorge Masvidal’s trial date for assault charges related to his alleged attack on fellow fighter Colby Covington has been delayed several months.

Judge Zachary James of Florida’s 11th Circuit Court granted a joint continuance that was agreed upon by both the prosecution and the defense at a pre-trial hearing Wednesday in Miami. The new pre-trial hearing date is set for Nov. 17 while the actual trial will commence on Dec. 5.

Though Masvidal was not present in person at the pre-trial hearing, his defense team asked for more time to seek additional information regarding one of the officers at the scene of Masvidal’s alleged attack, whom they allege had a personal relationship with Covington and had refused to answer certain questions relevant to the case.

In March, Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami, which left the former interim welterweight champion with a fractured tooth and a wrist abrasion. Video footage later showed Covington standing with several police officers outside the restaurant.

Masvidal was charged with second-degree felony aggravated battery and criminal mischief and was arrested by Miami Beach Police. He entered a written not guilty plea and was released after he posted bond of $5000.

The 37-year-old UFC fighter was also issued with a stay-away order and is prohibited from contacting Covington in any way.

If found guilty, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine for aggravated battery. The fighter could also face additional penalties for the criminal mischief charge.