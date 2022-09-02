UFC Paris weigh-in results: Tai Tuivasa comes in way heavier than Ciryl Gane

The UFC is going international this weekend with its first-ever event in France. Ciryl Gane shares the Octagon with Tai Tuivasa in the headliner, and Robert Whittaker returns against Marvin Vettori in the co-headliner.

The rest of the line-up features a mix of newcomers and veterans. Ailín Pérez, Cristian Quiñónez, Gabriel Miranda, Michal Figlak, Abusupiyan Magomedov, Jarno Errens and William Gomis are set for their first appearances in the promotion. And fights such as John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast, Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood and Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley showcase already established talent on the roster.

Before any of these fights happen, though, the fighters need to step on the scales and weigh in. There were no issues this morning, as all 24 fighters weighed in within the allotted time. ‘Bon Gamin’ came in at 247 pounds, while ‘Bam Bam’ tipped the scales at 266 pounds, which is the maximum allowed for a non-title heavyweight fight.

The official weigh-ins are scheduled to start at 3 AM ET. You can see the action below, courtesy of the live stream from BT Sport:

The ceremonial weigh-ins go live at 11 AM ET:

Full Results:

Main Card (3 PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane (247) vs. Tai Tuivasa (266)

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Middleweight: Alessio Di Chirico (186) vs. Roman Kopylov (186)

Lightweight: John Makdessi (154.5) vs. Nasrat Haqparast (155)

Featherweight: William Gomis (146) vs. Jarno Errens (146)

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

Prelim Card (12 PM ET on ESPN+):

Middleweight: Abusupiyan Magomedov (186) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (186)

Lightweight: Farés Ziam (156) vs. Michal Figlak (156)

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov (186) vs. Joaquin Buckley (186)

Lightweight: Benoît Saint-Denis (156) vs. Gabriel Miranda (155.5)

Bantamweight: Khalid Taha (135) vs. Cristian Quiñónez (136)

Women’s Featherweight: Stephanie Egger (145) vs. Ailín Pérez (144.5)