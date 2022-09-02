Report: Maryna Moroz’s bout rescheduled again, takes on former UFC title challenger in November

A women’s flyweight bout is reportedly set for November in the Octagon. Per Combate’s report, Maryna Moroz is now expected to face former title challenger Jennifer Maia at UFC Fight Night 215.

Moroz previously had a fight scheduled against Sijara Eubanks for July, which was then moved to September for undisclosed reasons. Now Moroz’s return has been pushed back again for November, and with this completely new opponent in Maia. The report didn’t disclose the reason for the second change, or if ‘SarJ’ will be getting a new opponent.

Currently on a two-fight skid, Maia (19-9-1) dropped unanimous decisions to both Manon Fiorot and Katlyn Chookagian in her most recent outings, respectively in March and January of this year. The 33-year-old’s latest win dates back to July 2021, when she bested Jessica Eye via unanimous decision.

In the opposite situation, Moroz (11-3) will look for her fourth straight win, having already defeated Maryia Agapova, Mayra Bueno Silva and Sabina Mazo in her most recent outings. In fact, the 30-year-old’s last loss happened back in February 2018, when she dropped a unanimous decision to Angela Hill.

Now, Maia and Moroz are reportedly expected to meet at UFC Fight Night 215, in a location yet to be determined by the promotion. So far, the November 19 does not have an official main event yet.