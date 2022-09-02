Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

This is Mookie’s last episode with us here at Bloody Elbow as he moves on to bigger and better things with SB Nation, but we will continue to do his picks every week until the end of the year and we plan to have him back as a guest often. Starting next week The Level Change Podcast with Stephie & Vic will air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 2pm CST.

EPISODE 188

Jake Paul expected to box Anderson Silva next - 2:59

Demetrious Johnson not interested in fighting at 125 lbs again - 12:44

Robert Whittaker continues to entertain light heavyweight move - 20:36

Tai Tuivasa paying for his own flight to get to Paris (turned into a Mookie roast)- 29:07

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 39:16

Mookie: Moraes (0-1)

Stephie: Johnson (1-0)

Victor: Johnson (1-0)

STANDINGS

Mookie: 96-58-3

Stephie: 95-59-3

Victor: 86-68-3

UFC PARIS

Imavov-Buckley - 40:24

Jourdain-Wood - 43:25

Makdessi-Haqparast - 46:55

Whittaker-Vettori - 52:34

Gane-Tuivasa - 56:56

