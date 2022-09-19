Fights on Tap: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

I would give UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday a G rating, and the G stands for gore because there was a lot of it. Between Yadong Song having his eyebrow split in two by Cory Sandhagen to Gregory Rodrigues fighting through one of the worst cuts in UFC history courtesy of a well-timed knee from Chidi Njokuani, there was plenty of gag-inducing, stomach-churning moments to either turn away from or marvel at. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and the featherweights are in the spotlight.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski told the division to ‘sort itself out’ and give him a ‘clear No. 1 contender’ for his next defense. And it appears as though one could emerge after these newly scheduled fights.

Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen have agreed to share the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night on Oct. 29 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The ‘Boston Finisher’ returns after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmett at UFC Austin this past June. Prior to that, Kattar put on one of the best performances of his career, dominating Giga Chikadze over five rounds for a unanimous decision.

Allen remains undefeated in the UFC, going 9-0 so far. ‘Almighty’ recently dispatched Dan Hooker, who he finished via first-round TKO at UFC London in March.

Also added to an upcoming UFC Fight Night is Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev. That should be a fun one, especially when you consider the potential grappling exchanges.

UFC Fight Night — October 1

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis — featherweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev — lightweight

First rep. by David Van Auken of Fight Bananas

UFC Fight Night — October 15

Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright — middleweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

UFC Fight Night — October 29

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen — featherweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev — featherweight

First rep. by David Van Auken of Fight Bananas

UFC 281 — November 12

Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson — bantamweight

First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency

UFC 282 — December 10

TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva — featherweight

First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus — heavyweight

Rozenstruik vs. Daukaus was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 61 to UFC 282, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland — middleweight

Cannonier vs. Strickland was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 62 to UFC on ESPN+ 75, per Helen Yee

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 286 — October 1

Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Bellator 289 — December 9

Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting

Cris Lencioni vs. Cody Law — featherweight

First rep. by Matt Erickson and Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo — welterweight

First rep. by Matt Erickson and Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 143 — September 23

Jordan Bailey vs. JJ Ambrose — welterweight

Damon Wilson vs. James Settle — catchweight (140 lbs.)

Cage Warriors 144 — October 7

Joan Arastey vs. Dario Bellandi — middleweight

Morgan Charriére vs. Alberth Dias — featherweight

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Orlando Wilson Prins vs. Liam Molloy — featherweight

Milad Shady vs. Paul McBain — featherweight

Samuel Bark vs. Shoaib Yousaf — featherweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 49 — September 28

Maiju Suotama vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 75 — October 14

David Martinik vs. Kamil Szkaradek — bantamweight