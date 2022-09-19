Fights on Tap: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen among 9 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
I would give UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday a G rating, and the G stands for gore because there was a lot of it. Between Yadong Song having his eyebrow split in two by Cory Sandhagen to Gregory Rodrigues fighting through one of the worst cuts in UFC history courtesy of a well-timed knee from Chidi Njokuani, there was plenty of gag-inducing, stomach-churning moments to either turn away from or marvel at. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and the featherweights are in the spotlight.
UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski told the division to ‘sort itself out’ and give him a ‘clear No. 1 contender’ for his next defense. And it appears as though one could emerge after these newly scheduled fights.
Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen have agreed to share the Octagon at an upcoming UFC Fight Night on Oct. 29 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
The ‘Boston Finisher’ returns after suffering a controversial split decision loss to Josh Emmett at UFC Austin this past June. Prior to that, Kattar put on one of the best performances of his career, dominating Giga Chikadze over five rounds for a unanimous decision.
Allen remains undefeated in the UFC, going 9-0 so far. ‘Almighty’ recently dispatched Dan Hooker, who he finished via first-round TKO at UFC London in March.
Also added to an upcoming UFC Fight Night is Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev. That should be a fun one, especially when you consider the potential grappling exchanges.
UFC Fight Night — October 1
Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis — featherweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev — lightweight
First rep. by David Van Auken of Fight Bananas
UFC Fight Night — October 15
Duško Todorović vs. Jordan Wright — middleweight
First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Night — October 29
Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen — featherweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
UFC Fight Night — November 5
Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev — featherweight
First rep. by David Van Auken of Fight Bananas
UFC 281 — November 12
Julio Arce vs. Montel Jackson — bantamweight
First rep. by Iridium Sports Agency
UFC 282 — December 10
TJ Brown vs. Erik Silva — featherweight
First rep. by Carlos Contreras Legaspi of ESPN Deportes
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus — heavyweight
Rozenstruik vs. Daukaus was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 61 to UFC 282, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie
UFC Fight Night — December 17
Jared Cannonier vs. Sean Strickland — middleweight
Cannonier vs. Strickland was already finalized, but shifted from UFC Vegas 62 to UFC on ESPN+ 75, per Helen Yee
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 286 — October 1
Lance Gibson Jr. vs. Dominic Clark — lightweight
First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Bellator 289 — December 9
Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting
Cris Lencioni vs. Cody Law — featherweight
First rep. by Matt Erickson and Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Mark Lemminger vs. Michael Lombardo — welterweight
First rep. by Matt Erickson and Nolan King of MMA Junkie
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 143 — September 23
Jordan Bailey vs. JJ Ambrose — welterweight
Damon Wilson vs. James Settle — catchweight (140 lbs.)
Cage Warriors 144 — October 7
Joan Arastey vs. Dario Bellandi — middleweight
Morgan Charriére vs. Alberth Dias — featherweight
Cage Warriors 146 — November 12
Orlando Wilson Prins vs. Liam Molloy — featherweight
Milad Shady vs. Paul McBain — featherweight
Samuel Bark vs. Shoaib Yousaf — featherweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 49 — September 28
Maiju Suotama vs. Ketlen Souza — women’s flyweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 75 — October 14
David Martinik vs. Kamil Szkaradek — bantamweight
Loading comments...