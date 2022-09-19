 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘The King of RIO!’ — MMA community reacts to Jose Aldo’s retirement

Check out the reactions to Jose Aldo’s retirement.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
UFC 278: Usman v Edwards 2
Jose Aldo is the former UFC featherweight champion.
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Former WEC and UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has retired after his 20th fight in the UFC and 18th consecutive year competing in mixed martial arts.

The 36-year-old reportedly cut a deal with the UFC to cancel his current contract, which had one fight remaining, and exit the promotion prematurely.

Aldo retired just days after longtime Nova União coach Andre Pederneiras advised ‘Scarface’ to hang up the gloves following his UFC 278 defeat to Merab Dvalishvili.

Aldo is widely considered one of the greatest featherweight champions in WEC and UFC history, having defended his title(s) nine times during his unprecedented six-year reign as champion.

On social media, the MMA community reacted to his retirement, with ex-featherweight rival Max Holloway hailing him ‘The King of RIO’.

Check out the reactions below.

Aldo calling it a career with the UFC means the MMA veteran is free to explore options in boxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu if he so desires.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...