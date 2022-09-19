‘The guy gets sh-t on a lot’ - UFC newcomer praises Dana White for giving him a ‘home for a year’

Amidst the staunch critics of UFC president Dana White are those who have nothing but good words to say about him. And you can now add UFC newcomer Joe Pyfer to the latter list.

Pyfer, who secured a UFC contract through the Contender Series in July, won his debut at UFC Vegas 60 this weekend via first-round TKO against Alen Amedovski on the main card. During his post-fight scrum, the 26-year-old middleweight shared how White took care of him financially.

“I asked Sean Shelby in the cage (after the fight). I was like, ‘Hey, let me talk to my boss.’

“I told him I need to talk to (Dana) because I need to thank him because he gave me a home for a year. He gave me money on the side of Contender. That secured me, being able to have a place to live for the next year. On the house of Dana.”

White has been taking a ton of flak for many years now because of how he supposedly mistreats fighters. But for Pyfer, the bossman has been nothing but gracious to him.

“I think the guy gets shit on a lot for not being a good dude, or whatever bullshit that people say sometimes. And I don’t know any of the other stories, but as far as how he’s treated me, he’s treated me gracefully.

“He’s my boss, and I want to like him. I want to respect him, and I have all the respect in the world for him. To me, it means something to go and shake my boss’ hand after I go and I work for him.”

With his UFC Vegas 60 win, Pyfer’s record improved to 9-2.