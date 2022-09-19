Dominant! Gordon Ryan submits Andre Galvao - ADCC 2022 super-fight results, videos, highlights

In a super-fight years in the making, Gordon Ryan and Andre Galvao faced each other to cap off the ADCC 2022 event. After all the talk online — and even a few slaps and altercations — it finally happened.

Galvao, who is turning 40 this month, is one of the all-time greats, with five IBJJF world championships and six ADCC titles. He faced a much younger opponent that’s in his prime, in the 27-year-old Ryan, who has been unbeaten in the last four years. The brash and loud American came in as a four-time ADCC champion, after winning the +99 kg division earlier in the day.

It was a legend vs today’s most dominant grappler, and it was the latter who came up on top.

Ryan held top control early, and immediately moved to a more dominant position right at the halfway mark of the match, once points started to count. Ryan eventually took the back, and once he got there, he kept switching the body lock from side to side, making sure to rack up points. He was up 12-0, and had Galvao’s arm trapped for several minutes as he kept hunting for the rear naked choke.

With four minutes left to go, Ryan sunk it in deeper, completed the choke and forced Galvao to tap.

With the victory, Ryan capped his incredible run this week with two titles, for his fifth in ADCC championship.

Check here for full results from the ADCC 2022 event. Any and all highlight clips from the match will be updated and put below.