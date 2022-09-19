UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 61, which goes down on Saturday, October 1st from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Strawwweight contenders, Mackenzie Dern and ‘Nine’ Yan Xiaonan, will have what should be a thrilling 115lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Welterweight war where up-and-comer, Randy ‘Rude Boy’ Brown, will face fight veteran, Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, bonus thrills come with bouts between the likes of, Brendan Allen vs Krzystof Jotko, Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, Aleksei Oleinik vs Ilir Latifi, & Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis on this stacked 14-bout Fight Night card!

UFC Vegas 61 main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 8/5PM ETPT, this is preceded by eight Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.