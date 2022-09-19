 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
UFC Fight Night, UFC Vegas 61, Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan, UFC Fight Poster,

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

/ new

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 61, which goes down on Saturday, October 1st from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Strawwweight contenders, Mackenzie Dern and ‘Nine’ Yan Xiaonan, will have what should be a thrilling 115lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Welterweight war where up-and-comer, Randy ‘Rude Boy’ Brown, will face fight veteran, Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, bonus thrills come with bouts between the likes of, Brendan Allen vs Krzystof Jotko, Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, Aleksei Oleinik vs Ilir Latifi, & Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis on this stacked 14-bout Fight Night card!

UFC Vegas 61 main card of six bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 8/5PM ETPT, this is preceded by eight Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night, UFC Vegas 61, Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan, Dern vs Yan, UFC Fight Poster, UFC on ESPN+,
Official UFC Fight Poster: UFC Vegas 61 Fight Night - DERN VS YAN

Live! Stream UFC Vegas 61 on ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN — Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan - OCT 1 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with a thrilling 115lb women’s Strawweight top contenders brawl between No 5 division ranked, Mackenzie Dern (12-2) who looks to stop the rise of her No. 6 division ranked foe, Yan ‘Nine’ Xiaonan (15-3). In UFC Vegas 61’s co-main event, hard-hitting Welterweights go to war when rising star Randy ‘Rudeboy’ Brown meets up with Brazilian fight veteran, Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo. Plus — Brendan Allen vs Krzysztof Jotko, Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, Aleksei Oleinik vs Ilir Latifi, & Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis all on the main card! Tune-in for a stacked 14-bout Fight Night event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

0 Total Updates