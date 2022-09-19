UFC Vegas 60 Reactions & UFC Vegas 61 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song REACTIONS — 3:22

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our main event, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Damon Jackson & Joe Pyfer. FOTN: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 60 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP 17

At 3:52 — 13. Cory Sandhagen (15-4) DEF. Song Yadong (19-7) — via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round

At 12:24 — 12. Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) DEF. Chidi Njokuani (22-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round

At 17:57 — 11. Andre Fili (22-9) DEF. Bill Algeo (16-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

At 20:10 — 10. Joseph Pyfer (10-2) DEF. Alen Amedovski (8-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one

At 22:18 — 9. Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) DEF. Tanner Boser (20-9) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

At 23:32 — 8. Anthony Hernandez (10-2) DEF. Marc-André Barriault (14-6) — via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round

PRELIMS

At 24:18 — 7. Damon Jackson (22-4) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one

At 26:32 — 6. Trevin Giles (15-4) vs. Louis Cosce (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 26:41 — 5. Loma Lookboonmee (7-3) vs. Denise Gomes (6-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 28:36 — 4. Trey Ogden (16-5) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 32:15 — 3. Gillian Robertson (11-7) DEF. Mariya Agapova (10-4) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round

At 33:23 — 2. Javid Basharat (13-0) DEF. Tony Gravely (23-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 34:28 — 1. Nikolas Motta (13-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round

UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs Yan PICKS — 40:02

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 61 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 61: (14 Cares)

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 1 — 8/5PM ETPT (8 Cares)

14. 115lbs: Mackenzie Dern (12-2) vs. Yan Xiaonan (15-3) — At 52:30, 3 Cares

13. 170lbs: Randy Brown (15-4) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (28-8) — At 49:00, 3 Cares

12. 135lbs: John Castañeda (19-5) vs. Daniel Santos (9-2) — At 48:42

11. 135lbs: Raoni Barcelos (16-3) vs. Trevin Jones (13-8) — At 48:13, 1 Care (Stephie)

10. 145lbs: Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) vs. Don Shainis (13-3) — At 47:44

9. 155lbs: Mike Davis (9-2) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (6-2) — At 46:46, 1 Care (Stephie)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (6 Cares)

8. 135lbs: Randy Costa (6-3) vs. Guido Cannetti (9-6) — At 46:14

7. 185lbs: Brendan Allen (19-5) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (24-5) — At 44:16, 3 Cares, but split

6. 135lbs: Julija Stoliarenko (10-6) vs. Chelsea Chandler (4-1) — At 44:03

5. 265lbs: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-4) vs. Chris Daukaus (12-5) — At 43:32, 2 Cares (Stephie & Eugene)

4. 155lbs: Joaquim Silva (11-3) vs. Jesse Ronson (21-11) — At 43:18

3. 205lbs: Maxim Grishin (32-9-2) vs. Philipe Lins (15-5) — At 43:05

2. 265lbs: Aleksei Oleinik (60-16) vs. Ilir Latifi (15-8) — At 42:35, 1 Care (Eugene)

1. 115lbs: Jessica Penne (14-6) vs. Tabatha Ricci (7-1) — At 42:07

