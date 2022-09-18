‘Tyson looked at him and left’ — Mike Tyson watched Jake Paul spar for 30 seconds before walking out

Mike Tyson watched Jake Paul spar for 30 seconds before walking out.

That’s according to Freddie Roach, legendary boxing trainer and owner of Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, California.

Roach claims Tyson, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, ‘looked at him [Paul] and left’, with seemingly no interest in interacting with the 5-0 YouTube boxer ahead of his Oct. 29 boxing match with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

“He saw 30 seconds of him sparring and said, ‘Freddie, can we go down and see the pictures?’” Roach told FightHype in a recent interview (h/t Martin Domin of The Mirror). “He knows that’s where the good pictures are. He wasn’t as interested as I was.”

“The kid’s OK, a club fighter... I don’t know him personally and I’ve never really met him,” Roach said of Paul. “He was in my gym and wondered if they could use the ring and I said go ahead.”

56-year-old Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion, was previously linked to a boxing match with Jake’s older brother Logan, but the bout never came to fruition. ‘Iron Mike’ was last seen in action in 2020 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw in an exhibition match at L.A.’s Staples Center. He hasn’t fought in a professional capacity in over seventeen years, with his last win coming in 2003.

Paul will look to extend his winning streak to 6-0 when he takes on Silva at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 29.