ADCC 2022: Semi-final brackets are set for Day 2

After a wild opening day, the incredibly stacked field of 96 grapplers have been whittled down to 28, with the semi-final rounds for each of the divisions being made official. Men’s divisions had two rounds each to make it to the final four, while the women’s field of eight per division had one match before Day 2’s medal rounds.

Full ADCC 2022 results and videos can be seen on this post, which will constantly be updated throughout the two day event.

The semi-final matches for Day 2 can be seen below:

Men’s 66 kg:

Popular grapplers like Garry Tonon, Ashley Williams, Cole Abate, Geo Martinez and AJ Agazarm were all eliminated in the opening round, showing just how stacked this field is. Filipino-American Josh Cisneros will meet Diogo Reis, while the other side of the bracket will feature long term rivals in Diego Pato and Gabriel Sousa.

Diogo Reis vs. Josh Cisneros

Diego “Pato” Oliveira vs. Gabriel Sousa

Men’s 77 kg:

Kade Ruotolo had two impressive submission finishes over Lachlan Giles and Roberto Jimenez to reach the semi-finals. Ruotolo will rematch PJ Barch, who had an impressive upset over defending ADCC champ JT Torres. On the opposite side of the bracket is fellow teenage phenom Mica Galvao, who will take on a veteran in Dante Leon.

PJ Barch vs Kade Ruotolo

Mica Galvao vs Dante Leon

Men’s 88 kg:

Teammates eliminated each other, as Tye Ruotolo, Josh Hinger and Lucas Barbosa faced off, with Barbosa ending as the sole semi-finalist from Atos. “Hulk” will face a former ADCC silver medalist in Rocha. On the other side of the bracket, Giancarlo Bodoni submitted defending ADCC champ Matheus Diniz to book his semis slot. He faces Eoghan O’Flanagan, who upset Mason Fowler by heel hook.

Giancarlo Bodoni vs. Eoghan O’Flanagan

Lucas Barbosa vs. Vagner Rocha

Men’s 99 kg:

Big names came out on top in this division, booking intriguing matches. Nicholas Meregali’s first trip to ADCC will end up with a big time semi-final match against Craig Jones, while Rafael Lovato will take on the reigning ADCC champion in Kaynan Duarte.

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Kaynan Duarte

Craig Jones vs. Nicholas Meregali

Men’s +99 kg:

Gordon Ryan has a super-fight with Andre Galvao in Day 2, but he is also looking to book another medal in this tournament after two dominant wins. He’ll face Roosevelt Souza, while the other side of the bracket will have two stars in Felipe Pena and Nick Rodriguez clashing.

Gordon Ryan vs Roosevelt Sousa

Felipe Pena vs Nick Rodriguez

Women’s -60 kg:

The top four seeds advanced, leading to an ADCC trilogy between Beatriz Mesquita and Ffion Davies. Defending ADCC champ Bianca Basilio will take on Brianna Ste-Marie.

Bianca Basilio vs. Brianna Ste-Marie

Ffion Davies vs. Beatriz Mesquita

Women’s +60 kg:

In the other women’s division, the favorites also came out on top and advanced. Defending ADCC champ will take on Amy Campo, while the other side of the bracket will have Rafaela Guedes facing a familiar foe in Kendall Reusing.

Gabi Garcia vs Amy Campo

Rafaela Guedes vs Kendall Reusing

Apart from these medal rounds, Day 2 of ADCC 2022 world championships will also be followed by the absolute divisions, along with the highly anticipated super-fight grudge match between Gordon Ryan and Andre Galvao. There will also be an ADCC Hall of Fame ceremony.

Semi-final matches will start at 2 p.m. ET, and you can join us for full live results, video, and discussion here.