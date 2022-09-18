UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ 13-bout Fight Night event; which took place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our main event, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Damon Jackson & Joe Pyfer. FOTN: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 60 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP 17

13. Cory Sandhagen (15-4) DEF. Song Yadong (19-7) — via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round

12. Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) DEF. Chidi Njokuani (22-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round

11. Andre Fili (22-9) DEF. Bill Algeo (16-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

10. Joseph Pyfer (10-2) DEF. Alen Amedovski (8-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one

9. Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) DEF. Tanner Boser (20-9) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

8. Anthony Hernandez (10-2) DEF. Marc-André Barriault (14-6) — via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round

PRELIMS

7. Damon Jackson (22-4) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one

6. Trevin Giles (15-4) vs. Louis Cosce (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Loma Lookboonmee (7-3) vs. Denise Gomes (6-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Trey Ogden (16-5) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Gillian Robertson (11-7) DEF. Mariya Agapova (10-4) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round

2. Javid Basharat (13-0) DEF. Tony Gravely (23-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Nikolas Motta (13-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round

