UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs Song | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado are back to breakdown this Saturday’s, September 17th, UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs. Song’ Fight Night event. The guys will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event.

By June M. Williams
Podcast recorded by Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ 13-bout Fight Night event; which took place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 13-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s - including our main event, two sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions, two split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Damon Jackson & Joe Pyfer. FOTN: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 60: ‘Sandhagen vs Song’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 60 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. SEP 17
13. Cory Sandhagen (15-4) DEF. Song Yadong (19-7) — via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of the fourth round

12. Gregory Rodrigues (13-4) DEF. Chidi Njokuani (22-8) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:27 of the second round

11. Andre Fili (22-9) DEF. Bill Algeo (16-7) — via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

10. Joseph Pyfer (10-2) DEF. Alen Amedovski (8-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:55 of round one

9. Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) DEF. Tanner Boser (20-9) — via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

8. Anthony Hernandez (10-2) DEF. Marc-André Barriault (14-6) — via submission (arm triangle) at 1:53 of the third round

PRELIMS
7. Damon Jackson (22-4) vs. Pat Sabatini (17-4) — via TKO (strikes) at 1:09 of round one

6. Trevin Giles (15-4) vs. Louis Cosce (7-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Loma Lookboonmee (7-3) vs. Denise Gomes (6-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Trey Ogden (16-5) vs. Daniel Zellhuber (12-1) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Gillian Robertson (11-7) DEF. Mariya Agapova (10-4) — via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:19 of the second round

2. Javid Basharat (13-0) DEF. Tony Gravely (23-8) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

1. Nikolas Motta (13-4) vs. Cameron VanCamp (15-7) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:49 of the first round

Join us again for another episode of the ‘6th Round’ in two weeks’ time on Saturday, October 1st, for the UFC Vegas 61: ‘DERN VS YAN’ Fight Night event!

UFC Fight Night, UFC Vegas 61, Mackenzie Dern vs Yan Xiaonan, Dern vs Yan, UFC Fight Poster, UFC on ESPN+,
Official UFC Fight Poster: UFC Vegas 61 Fight Night - DERN VS YAN

Live! Stream UFC Vegas 61 on ESPN+

STRAWWEIGHT SHOWDOWN — Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan - OCT 1 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, with a thrilling 115lb women’s Strawweight top contenders brawl between No 5 division ranked, Mackenzie Dern (12-2) who looks to stop the rise of her No. 6 division ranked foe, Yan ‘Nine’ Xiaonan (15-3). In UFC Vegas 61’s co-main event, hard-hitting Welterweights go to war when rising star Randy ‘Rudeboy’ Brown meets up with Brazilian fight veteran, Francisco ‘Massaranduba’ Trinaldo. Plus — Brendan Allen vs Krzysztof Jotko, Raoni Barcelos vs Trevin Jones, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Chris Daukaus, Aleksei Oleinik vs Ilir Latifi, & Sodiq Yusuff vs Don Shainis all on the main card! Tune-in for a stacked 14-bout Fight Night event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

