Surprisingly close? Canelo vs GGG 3 video: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin full fight highlights

Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez faced off for the third time on Saturday, this time a division higher at super middleweight, and for the unified titles.

GGG moved up and came in on a four fight win streak since his loss in their second bout in 2018. Canelo’s last fight was a loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight, but still came in technically as the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

After a draw in the first outing and a Canelo win in the second, the third match was far more decisive.

Golovkin seemed a bit gun shy through stretches, with the 40-year-old looking more like his age. Canelo was faster and more crisp, landing far more good shots and picking him apart for the most part.

No knockdowns were scored, and it wasn’t very competitive for stretches. In the end, it reached the judges scorecards again, with Canelo winning decision that was somehow still very close.

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Gennadiy Golovkin by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2)

Check below for highlights of the fight, or here for our play-by-play of the event.

GENNADIY GOLOVKIN ENTERS THE RING



GENNADIY GOLOVKIN ENTERS THE RING

I N C R E Í B LE @Canelo walks out to the ring with @alexoficial



I N C R E Í B LE @Canelo walks out to the ring with @alexoficial

AND WE'RE OFF



AND WE'RE OFF

GGG gets instructions from Johnathon Banks



GGG gets instructions from Johnathon Banks

GGG is starting to feel that Canelo pressure



GGG is starting to feel that Canelo pressure

Canelo just dominating GGG! pic.twitter.com/SqWqY0iJHp — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) September 18, 2022