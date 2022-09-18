Canelo vs GGG 3 results: Canelo Alvarez takes ‘close’ unanimous decision over Gennadiy Golovkin

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin saga has likely come to a close as their trilogy bout resulted in Canelo taking the unanimous decision to retain his undisputed super middleweight title.

Despite Canelo clearly taking the first eight frames, two of the judges still somehow scored it closely at 115-113. Alvarez moves to 2-0-1 against GGG, who stated in his post-fight interview that he would like to take some time off to heal some injuries before he gets back in there.

Canelo was decided that he was going to fight on his front foot from jump street, utilizing his jab religiously to keep GGG from commanding the center. The 40-year-old Golovkin fell behind early due to a lack of activity, with Canelo being the much faster and much more busy fighter out there. As the fight went on, Alvarez continued to be the bully, attacking the body while GGG just wouldn’t really open up with his own offense. GGG did come alive in the 9th round, throwing way more than he did in any previous round. He continued his uptick in output for the remaining rounds, but was unable to come up with the finish that he so desperately needed. With Canelo putting an end to this story, who would you like to see him compete against next?

Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)