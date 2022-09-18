‘Canelo in full control’ - Pros react to Canelo Alvarez’s unanimous nod over GGG in trilogy match

Canelo Alvarez just defeated Gennady Golovkin by way of unanimous decision, in a fight that didn’t feel close, but was still scored that way. One judge had it 116-112, while the other two both saw it 115-113. Despite the weird scoring, Canelo goes up 2-0-1 against GGG, and this saga has likely come to an end. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3.

GGG you had a great run. Come back down to middleweight & let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass em over & I’ll look after them for the next couple years while you enjoy retirement… you earned it champ. — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) September 18, 2022

Father Time comes to us all my man, but AJ still has miles left on his clock. I think GGG has had a great career, but he’s likely at the end. He can’t drop down a level, and I can’t see him challenging in eliminators again, so he’s likely done. https://t.co/XbcWBZIhAc — Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) September 18, 2022

Canelo in full control at this point. #CaneloGGG3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 18, 2022

Canelo is so slick with that look away head movement on defense. #CaneloGGG3 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 18, 2022

Canelo Took the 3rd #CaneloGGG3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 18, 2022

Still a good fight! Loved the sportsmanship at the end. https://t.co/hRnUSuljR9 — Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) September 18, 2022

I’m riding with my guy triple g tonite who do you guys got — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022

115-113 115-113 116-112 too close for GGG for what I saw — Delvin Rodriguez (@DRodriguez1980) September 18, 2022

I grew up with Mexicans, they get to talking that family and my people shit, they will fuck you up over that shit. Excited for the rematch now if Bivol wins. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) September 18, 2022

Astonished by those cards. Informal poll of press row had it 10-2, 11-1. Just wild. https://t.co/5g9a0ZebKX — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 18, 2022

Canelo went pro before GGG https://t.co/Bw3j3gGr0A — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 18, 2022

Canelo always had this fight in his back pocket. Not impressive. Benavidez is the real test at 168 not a 40 year old GGG. — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 18, 2022

Official scorecard for #CaneloGGG3. Most ringside media had it very wide for Canelo. #boxing pic.twitter.com/A8yvLLTytF — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 18, 2022

Adalaide byrd score that or what bruh — caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) September 18, 2022

I love Canelo humbleness even with the bad blood between them! The bad words! It takes a lot to be that way after a fight! It’s cool to see #CaneloVsGGG3 — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 18, 2022