‘Canelo in full control’ - Pros react to Canelo Alvarez’s unanimous nod over GGG in trilogy match

Canelo Alvarez just defeated Gennady Golovkin by way of unanimous decision, in a fight that didn’t feel close, but was still scored that way. One judge had it 116-112, while the other two both saw it 115-113. Despite the weird scoring, Canelo goes up 2-0-1 against GGG, and this saga has likely come to an end. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG 3.
GGG you had a great run. Come back down to middleweight & let’s fight for those belts you still have in December or just pass em over & I’ll look after them for the next couple years while you enjoy retirement… you earned it champ.— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) September 18, 2022
Father Time comes to us all my man, but AJ still has miles left on his clock. I think GGG has had a great career, but he’s likely at the end. He can’t drop down a level, and I can’t see him challenging in eliminators again, so he’s likely done. https://t.co/XbcWBZIhAc— Audley Harrison MBE (@audleyharrison) September 18, 2022
Canelo in full control at this point. #CaneloGGG3— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 18, 2022
Canelo is so slick with that look away head movement on defense. #CaneloGGG3— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 18, 2022
Canelo Took the 3rd #CaneloGGG3— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 18, 2022
Still a good fight! Loved the sportsmanship at the end. https://t.co/hRnUSuljR9— Marion Reneau (@BelizeanBruiser) September 18, 2022
I’m riding with my guy triple g tonite who do you guys got— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) September 18, 2022
115-113 115-113 116-112 too close for GGG for what I saw— Delvin Rodriguez (@DRodriguez1980) September 18, 2022
I grew up with Mexicans, they get to talking that family and my people shit, they will fuck you up over that shit. Excited for the rematch now if Bivol wins.— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) September 18, 2022
Astonished by those cards. Informal poll of press row had it 10-2, 11-1. Just wild. https://t.co/5g9a0ZebKX— Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) September 18, 2022
Canelo went pro before GGG https://t.co/Bw3j3gGr0A— Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 18, 2022
Canelo always had this fight in his back pocket. Not impressive. Benavidez is the real test at 168 not a 40 year old GGG.— Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) September 18, 2022
Official scorecard for #CaneloGGG3. Most ringside media had it very wide for Canelo. #boxing pic.twitter.com/A8yvLLTytF— Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 18, 2022
Adalaide byrd score that or what bruh— caleb truax (@GoldenCalebT) September 18, 2022
I love Canelo humbleness even with the bad blood between them! The bad words! It takes a lot to be that way after a fight! It’s cool to see #CaneloVsGGG3— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 18, 2022
Them scorecards being read put more worry in Canelo than the 12 rounds he just went with GGG!! 115-113! Wow! #CaneloGGG3— Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) September 18, 2022
Loading comments...